2019 December indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announced that the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments for December 2019 for the following individuals.

April L. Munn, 47, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Markell M. Stewart, 25, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the third-degree. Boubacar Diallo, 29, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the third-degree. Ronald P. Jones, Jr., 37, of Cheshire, one count of Improperly Handling Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth-degree. Samantha L. Meade, 41, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Bruce E. Hutchinson, 49, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Logan B. Yoho, 21, of Wetzel, West Virginia, one count of Improperly Handling Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third-degree. Jonathan S. Higginbotham, 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. John M. Leon, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Nicholas R. Bailey, 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Hydrocodone), a felony of the fifth-degree.

Otis Bush, 51, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Zachary P. Denais, 23, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Elizabeth A. Rayburn, 21, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third-degree. Mark A. Lindsey, 35, of Crown City, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), both felonies of the fifth-degree.

Michelle D. Williams, 39, of Pomeroy, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Bobby S. D. Wray, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Elaina M. McCallister, 34, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. James D. Green, 49, of Crown City, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree. Phillip O. Howell, 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jeremy M. Euton, 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), felony of the fifth-degree. Andrew T. Miller, 39, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. Robert D. Angles, 55, of Lucasville, two counts of Rape, both felonies of the first-degree. Greg Fooce, 46, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joshua A. Peck, 29, of Chesapeake, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeffery K. Shockey, 39, of Patriot, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jeremiah Donnet, 39, of Gallipolis, two counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, both felonies of the fourth-degree. Billy Ray Wiles, 31, of Crown City, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Tyler S. Blanton, 31, of Celina, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Phil Wayne Baird, 24, of Gallipolis, one count of Abduction, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Disrupting Public Service, a felony of the fourth-degree.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-12.jpg