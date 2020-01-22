Buckeye Hills holds organizational meeting

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its organizational meeting in the board room on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus, the regular January meeting was held immediately thereafter.

The first order of business was to grant a Resolution of Appreciation to past Board Member James Johnston for eight years of service to the district.

During the organizational meeting, the following members were given the oath of office for membership on the Vocational Board for a three-year term: Robert Cornwell (Gallipolis City School District), Michael P. French, Jr. (Oak Hill Union Local School District), Pat McDonald (Jackson City School District), Jennifer Pittman (Wellston City School District), and Jeffrey A. Thacker (Vinton County Local School District). Jeffrey A. Thacker was elected as president of the board and Robert Cornwell was elected as vice president and will also serve as the legislative liaison.

The board agreed to hold regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus. The board established the Board Service Fund and adopted the Board of Education calendar for 2020. It also authorized the superintendent to appoint the board’s designee to attend the required public records training for the 2020 calendar year. Members also approved the procedure of meetings of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD Board of Education be governed in accordance with Roberts Rules of Order, newly revised.

During the regular session, in the Adult Division, the board confirmed the following adult part-time employees: Rick Baker, Kerry Hodge, Brittany Kirby and Jennifer Steinbeck. It awarded part-time, hourly contracts for the following: Debra Adkins-Luther, Rick Baker, Rebecca Barkhurst, Dustin Dixon, Richard Eubanks, Brittany Kirby, Paul Mercer, Tim Miller, Kelly Morgan, Shaun Northup, Mike Null, Philip Relli, Andrea Roberts, Joseph Sizemore, Jennifer Steinbeck, Scott Trussell and Jason Weaver. The board employed the following adult center substitutes: Kerry Hodge, Ruthie Potter, Karissa Martyn and Shalan Rhea. The board also granted permission to accept the revisions to Exhibit A of the OhioHealth Corporation Agreement and granted permission to enter into a clinical agreement with Jenkins Care Community.

In personnel matters, the board approved position descriptions for adult part-time school nurse and advanced manufacturing student employee. The board revised the part-time and substitute salary schedule to include student employee, advanced manufacturing student employee and adult part-time school nurse. The board employed student employees and employed the following substitute employees: Carlene Materne (custodian) and Danita Ross (clerical).

In other matters, the board approved Board Policy BCF (Advisory Committees to the Board) and GCL (Professional Staff Development Opportunities) with their second reading. The board authorized the superintendent to employ new teaching and support staff as necessary until the January 2021 regular meeting; newly hired employees will be submitted and confirmed at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting. The board also authorized the superintendent to employ legal counsel for the district as needed until the January 2021 regular meeting. The superintendent was authorized as administrator and purchasing gent for all general funds and federal programs for the district until the January 2021 regular meeting.

The board authorized the treasurer to request tax advances from any of the county auditors at any time during the year when tax monies are available and or when funds are needed.

The board accepted the donation of a Lamar fitness bike and a Schwinn upper body air windjammer from Evelyn Woolman. The board approved memorandums of understanding regarding health insurance with the Buckeye Hills Teachers Association and the Buckeye Hills Support Staff Association. It granted permission to remove worn and or obsolete items from inventory either through sale or disposal and adopted textbooks.

