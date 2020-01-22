Wolfe promoted to personal banker

MIDDLEPORT — Home National Bank has announced the promotion of Betsy Wolfe to personal banker.

Wolfe joined Home National Bank in 2016 upon her graduation from the University of Rio Grande, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing. In the opening of the Middleport branch, Wolfe played a key role as head teller and worked closely with the community.

In her new role as personal banker, Wolfe can assist customers with anything from basic transactions to new accounts and loans. Outside of work, Wolfe enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors, she is also a member and youth leader at Antiquity Baptist Church.

“Visit Betsy at our Middleport branch for all your banking needs. Please join us in congratulating Betsy on her promotion to Personal Banker,” stated the bank in a news release.

