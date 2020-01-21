Columbia Gas invests $3 million in city infrastructure

GALLIPOLIS — Columbia Gas will invest approximately $3 million to upgrade more than 2 miles of natural gas main lines and over 300 customer service lines in Gallipolis.

A press statement by the company released Tuesday said, “This work is part of ongoing commitment by the company to enhance customer safety with two major gas line replacement projects in Gallipolis this year. The company will soon share details and answer customer questions about the projects.”

“We are proactively investing in our infrastructure to ensure customers will continue to have safe and reliable service now and long into the future,” said Columbia Gas President Dan Creekmur.

Since the gas line replacement program started, the number of leaks throughout Ohio has fallen by 40 percent.

The Gallipolis projects are part of the company’s larger 25 year program to invest more than $2 billion to replace over 4,000 miles of pipeline across the state. In Southeast Ohio in 2020, Columbia Gas is investing nearly $33 million to upgrade over 36 miles of natural gas lines.

Upon completion, customers will have a fully modernized gas system with added safety features, such as:

Excess flow valves: Customer service lines will have valves which are designed to restrict the flow of natural gas if a service line is damaged or broken.

Exterior meters: Customers with indoor meters will have their meters relocated to the exterior to help first responders locate and shut off gas in an emergency.

Plastic pipe: Specially designed plastic pipe, which has a longer life and requires less maintenance, replaces bare steel and cast iron piping.

Since 2008, Columbia Gas has paid close to $100 million in additional property taxes in Ohio, which directly supports local governments and schools. The support of local communities is a direct result of new investment into gas lines infrastructure that replaces aging, depreciated pipe.

Columbia Gas first approached Gallipolis City Commission about its ongoing project in April 2019.

For additional information on the company’s gas line replacement projects, visit www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement.

