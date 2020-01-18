History on display

MIDDLEPORT — As the Meigs Historical Society and Museum settles into it’s location in Middleport many historical items from the county are on display for the public to see.

Items on display include replicas of sternwheelers, a more than 100-years old piano, an Ohio Bicentennial bell, a bell from the Antiquity School and many other historic items and photos.

Work continues on the remainder of the main building, as well as the other buildings on the property, including the 1872 Furniture Factory building.

The Historical Society is currently seeking funding for phase two of their project which will finish the work on the genealogy research part of the main building. A new furnace and air conditioning unit is needed on that portion of the building in order to help regulate the humidity for the records which are stored in the building. The floors will need to be finished and windows installed, as well as the garage doors sealed.

Historical Society memberships are available for $15 per person, $25 for a family, $100 for a business or $200 for a lifetime membership. Membership includes a quarterly newsletter and a 10 percent discount on gift shop items. Donations are also being accepted to help with the continued renovations.

The wooden boat on display was built by Hobart Udell Adams who was a riverboat man for most of his life. He was born in 1907 in Antiquity and died in 1941 of cancer. The model is made from dynamite boxes. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-1.jpg The wooden boat on display was built by Hobart Udell Adams who was a riverboat man for most of his life. He was born in 1907 in Antiquity and died in 1941 of cancer. The model is made from dynamite boxes. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Ohio Bicentennial Bell is on display at the museum. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-2.jpg The Ohio Bicentennial Bell is on display at the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The bell from the Antiquity School House. The bell was donated by Rodney and Debbie Gordon and Emery and Doris Gordon. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-3.jpg The bell from the Antiquity School House. The bell was donated by Rodney and Debbie Gordon and Emery and Doris Gordon. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel This upright grand piano stood for nearly 100 years in the parlor of the home of Dr. Jacob Schaefer in Rock Springs. It was donated in 1974 by his grandson and the interior was restored in 1980. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-4.jpg This upright grand piano stood for nearly 100 years in the parlor of the home of Dr. Jacob Schaefer in Rock Springs. It was donated in 1974 by his grandson and the interior was restored in 1980. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel This White sewing machine on display at the museum was used by Doris Martin in 1909. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-5.jpg This White sewing machine on display at the museum was used by Doris Martin in 1909. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brycen Miller-King plays at the train table in the kid’s area at the museum. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-6.jpg Brycen Miller-King plays at the train table in the kid’s area at the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The loom on display was donated by the David Caldwell family. It is set up at the museum where “rug weaving” can be demonstrated. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-7.jpg The loom on display was donated by the David Caldwell family. It is set up at the museum where “rug weaving” can be demonstrated. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The switchboard on display was donated in memory of Carl J. Barnhill, who was with the company from 1946 until his retirement in 1969. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-8.jpg The switchboard on display was donated in memory of Carl J. Barnhill, who was with the company from 1946 until his retirement in 1969. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Several Cats Meow buildings are available in the gift shop at the museum. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-9.jpg Several Cats Meow buildings are available in the gift shop at the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The wooden sternwheeler mailbox was donated by Ron and Shirley Miller. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.19-ATR-10.jpg The wooden sternwheeler mailbox was donated by Ron and Shirley Miller. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

‘The Museum’ in Middleport

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

