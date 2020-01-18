College News and Notes

Jackson named to Dean’s List at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON — Matthew James Jackson has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Jackson, a freshman majoring in accounting, has attained the Dean’s List for the Fall time. He is a 2019 graduate of Meigs High School, and the son of Tricia Adams of Racine, Ohio, and David Jackson of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults. With a 327-acre main campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and several convenient Graduate and Professional Studies sites throughout the state, MVNU emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth and service to community and church. MVNU offers an affordable education to more than 2,200 students from 32 states and 19 countries/U.S. territories.

Coon named to Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE — Hunter Coon of Vinton, Ohio, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Young named to the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Young, a sophomore exercise science major from Gallipolis, was among over 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business. BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.

Cedarville University students named to Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the fall 2019 Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following local students were named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the 2019 fall semester: Marshall Hood of Gallipolis, Ashley Childers of Thurman, Austin Ragan of Bidwell, Marlee Maynard of Racine, Olivia Neal of Bidwell, and Chasity Deckard of Gallipolis.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Cedarville students named to Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — Several Cedarville University students were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following local students were named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2019: Eric Blevins of Bidwell, Isaiah Lester of Patriot, and Clay Montgomery of Gallipolis.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Students named to honors lists at Capital University

BEXLEY — Justin McClelland, of Bidwell, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the fall 2019 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Megan Douglas of Coolville and Hayley Lathey of Vinton were named to the President’s List.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.

