RVHS holds science fair

BIDWELL — River Valley High School freshmen and sophomore science fair projects were judged Wednesday morning with 39 projects out of 71 qualifying with a superior rating for the 2020 Ohio Academy of Science’s District 14 Science Day to be held at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College on March 20.

“The projects were either solo or partnered and it’s all tied into the scientific method,” said RVHS Science Teacher J.P. Davis. “Students had to do their own investigation in what they were interested in doing. They had to make a research question, do the research and develop a hypothesis. From there they made their experimental procedure. They conducted experiments and analyzed their data and interpreted it into graphs and charts. From there, they had to see if their hypothesis was supported or not. Then they would have to list their (findings) and how they would continue on with further research.”

If students receive a superior rating at Rio Grande, they can potentially qualify for state competitions.

“Students who will go on to science fair next year have the opportunity to build on their previous year’s research,” said Davis. “They might be able to add different variables or tests on different subjects or objects to see if there is another correlation or relationship to expand upon from their experiment.”

Davis said 15 out of the 39 projects qualified for the Gallia County Local School District Academic and Arts Gala at Bossard Library and the French Art Colony in Gallipolis, April 3.

Student qualifiers and alternates for the upcoming Science Day in Rio Grande are as follows.

Cody Wooten, Lauren Twyman, Taylor Hopkins, Edgar Nolan, Leah Roberts, Jake Mays, Kelsey Price, Allison Hess, Brooklyn Sizemore, Aislynn Bostic, Zaira Rhodes, Shasta Craycraft, Shaelyn Huffman, Carment Gillenwater, Madie Rose, Sheyenn Minshall, Grace Gilmore, Ethan Schultz, Lexie Taylor, Maddie Hall and Reid Haynes, Braden McGuire, Ian Swisher, Justin Stump, Amanda Velasquez, Will and Grace Hah, Haleigh Conant, Allie Arrowood, Spencer Coldwell, Bransoyn Gilbert, Brooklin Clonch, Brooklyn Beaver, Garrett Jones, Kaden Thorton, Karina Barry, Erika Justus, Dalton Mershon, Isabella Dobbins, Gabby Cooper, Jaylyn Lee, Dakota Scarverry, Carl Stumbo, Hannah Johnson, Riley Bradley, Conner Clay, Jance Lambert, Jaydyn Armstrong, Makayla Johnson, Makensey Lemley, Paige Wright, Sydney Gilbert, Haley Brammer, Sophia Gee, Brianna Bradbury.

River Valley High School students shared 71 projects with area judges. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_DSC_0937.jpg River Valley High School students shared 71 projects with area judges. Dean Wright | OVP Judges review River Valley High School student science fair displays. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_DSC_0935.jpg Judges review River Valley High School student science fair displays. Dean Wright | OVP