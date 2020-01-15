HNB announces promotion

RACINE — Home National Bank recently announced the promotion of Jennifer Payne as personal banker at the Syracuse branch.

Payne, a Meigs alum, joined HNB in 2017 and worked closely with the community in the opening of the Middleport branch. Payne brings a wealth of knowledge in serving customers with basic transactions, new accounts, and loans. She also serves as one of the bank’s debit card experts. You can contact her for assistance with debit cards and loans at the Syracuse location.

Outside of the office, Payne has recently begun volunteering with Girl Scout Troop 1006. She resides in Middleport with her daughter Graecyn.

”Please join us in congratulating Jennifer on her promotion to Personal Banker,” stated the bank in a news release.

