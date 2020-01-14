Travel Expo returns in March

GALLIPOLIS — The 11th annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place on March 14, 2020 at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis.

The event is open for all ages, the expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public.

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse said the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public. By working with surrounding communities, Southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties,” said Crouse. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.

“The expo is an excellent opportunity to meet with the community to share with them your mission and opportunities that you offer. In 2019, the expo welcomed over 350 guests and 32 exhibitor booths, and we expect to see those numbers grow in 2020,” said Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley in an email recently.

The registration deadline for the event is Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 with limited space available, so if any are interested in participating, registration can be done online at www.discoverappalachiatravelexpo.com or contact the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (740-446-6882) or the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce (740-446-0596) for additional information. Those exhibitors who have participated in the past will receive a 50 percent discount on registration while registration for new exhibitors will be $25.

The past four years the bureau has been working to revamp the event, making some changes to increase guest attendance and even made a name change. The bureau is also looking to bring some new activities for adults and children throughout the day.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon.

The Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gallia Academy Middle School, 340 Fourth Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Admission is free and open to everyone to attend.

The coming Discover Appalachia Travel Expo looks to celebrate southeastern Ohio activities, attractions and culture. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_TravelExpo-1.jpg The coming Discover Appalachia Travel Expo looks to celebrate southeastern Ohio activities, attractions and culture. Gallia Convention and Visitors Bureau | Courtesy Photo