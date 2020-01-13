Trees awaiting transport

With a new year upon Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis in Lights has ended for another season and its tree walk has been taken down. A few hundred trees will be donated to lakes and ponds for fish, according to City Manager Ted Lozier, once the trees are removed from the park.

