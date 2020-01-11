District celebrates Board Recognition Month

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District joins more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

Certificates of service from the Ohio School Board Association were presented and an appreciation dinner was held for the Board on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus prior to the onizational and regular January meetings on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The dinner was provided by the Buckeye Hills Career Center Culinary Prep students under the direction of their instructor, Timothy Bartee.

“Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” Superintendent Jamie L. Nash said. “Their focus is always on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

Board members serving the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District for 2020 are: Lynn Angell and Robert Cornwell (representing Gallipolis City School District), Michael P. French (representing Oak Hill Union Local School District), Beth James and Stephanie Mulford (representing Gallia County Local School District), Pat McDonald and Brian Moore (representing Jackson City School District), Jennifer Pittman (representing Wellston City School District) and Jeffrey A Thacker (representing Vinton County Local School District).

“It’s more important than ever that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Nash said. “Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_BOE2020.jpg Courtesy photo | Buckeye Hills https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Culinary.jpg Courtesy photo | Buckeye Hills