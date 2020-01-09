County holds discussions with contractors

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Commissioners gathered with construction companies in the Gallia Courthouse during their regular Thursday meeting to discuss new Gallia Jail build project details as contractors seek to be the chief construction manager-at-risk for the project.

Representatives from Granger Construction and WAICG were present to ask questions regarding specifics of the project.

“What we have here today is a preproposal meeting with a CMR (construction manager-at-risk),” said Gallia Commissioner Harold Montgomery. “We had two (potential) CMRs… Two responded and we had a meeting to give them the opportunity to ask questions of our attorney and our architect. Now, they’ll go back and develop a proposal and submit back to us. Then we’ll go through the process of selecting one of them. That’s quite extensive, the proposal. There were questions like who would provide insurance on certain things and is it out of this category or that category. Some schematic type things.”

The construction manager-at-risk will give a proposal and get quotes from subcontractors and put a concrete cost together for what the company thinks the expenses of the jail construction project will be, said Montgomery.

Commissioners have previously said they believe the jail project could cost between $10 million to $15 million and have signed preliminary paperwork with Ohio Valley Bank to finance the project through bonds. A quarter of a percent sales tax was enacted by the county in January 2019 to help fund expenses associated with the opiate epidemic as well as increasing crime costs with inmates.

Conceptual plans previously discussed for the footprint of the building set it around around 18,380 square feet with a nearly 2,700 square feet vehicle sallyport, a controlled entryway, for the loading and unloading of inmates. Beds in the facility may allow between 120 to 130 inmates. The building would be located across the street from the Gallipolis Justice Center along Second Avenue, northeast of the Gallia Courthouse.

Conceptual plans reveal that the facility may be three stories in height with the first floor serving as the center of booking, administration, utility equipment and maintenance. The second floor would house inmates, and a third floor mezzanine, a partial third floor area open to the second below it via a staircase, would also house inmates.

Commissioners have expressed interest in an indirect podular remote design. Plans show a central monitoring security and control station to cut down on correction officer numbers and to allow for a maximum view of all inmate areas. Inmate areas circle the station, which would control all cell locks.

Currently, inmates are planned to be held in an open dorm environment with rooms potentially created from prefabricated metal cells. The facility will also have access to special custody cells with more traditionally locking cell doors.

Dean Wright is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Gallia Commissioners and prospective companies seeking to take on the new Gallia Jail's construction management-at-risk responsibilities discuss project details. Dean Wright | OVP