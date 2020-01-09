Bidwell man joins ‘Saved by Belt’ Club

GALLIPOLIS — Bidwell resident Kyler E. Greenlee joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Thurday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries in a traffic collision.

The incident occurred on State Route 325 in Gallia County on December 14, 2019.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Barry L. Call, Gallipolis Post commander, presented him with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Kyler is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Call said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

In 2018, 419 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Kyler also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Kyler Greenlee stands with Ohio State Highway Patrol Gallipolis Post Commander Lt. Barry Call with his Saved by the Belt Club recognition. Courtesy Photo | OSHP Gallipolis Post