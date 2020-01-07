School district, sheriff’s office addresses alleged threat

CENTENARY — The Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Gallipolis City Schools addressed concerns Tuesday evening with accusations of a threat pointed at Gallia Academy High School.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, his office and the school have investigated concerns with social media posts claiming caution for a potential incident at the school Jan. 8.

“We have determined that there was no threat made and language pertaining to any sort of threat was unfounded,” said Champlin.

A post made by the Gallipolis City School District Facebook page states, “The Gallipolis City School District has been made aware of several social media posts from individuals regarding accusations concerning a threat affecting Gallia Academy High School on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The school district has investigated the rumor thoroughly in conjunction with local law enforcement and it was determined that in fact, no threat was ever made by any student or individual. Any social media posts stating otherwise is untruthful and inaccurate.”

The post continues, stating, “In lieu of the current circumstances, the school district has implemented additional safety and security measures to ensure the well being of our staff and students. The Gallipolis City School District has always put the safety of our staff and students first. With this in mind, any credible threat will always be treated with the highest priority and the appropriate measures will be taken.”

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-1.jpg