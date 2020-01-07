Patrol’s Capt. Neal promoted to Major

COLUMBUS — Capt. Chad J. Neal was promoted to the rank of major on Tuesday by Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

Major Neal will transfer from his current assignment at the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as commander in the Office of Planning, Research and Development.

Major Neal began his Patrol career in July 1992 as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Gallipolis Post. He began his training as a member of the 126th Academy Class in February 1994. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Bowling Green Post. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year three times. As a trooper, he also served at the Chillicothe and Circleville posts and in the Office of Personnel. In 2002, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Athens Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Chillicothe Post and in the Office of Human Resources. In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Zanesville Post to serve as post commander. As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Personnel, Administrative Investigations Unit, Critical Information and Communication Center, Office of Special Operations, Security Services, and at the Circleville Post. In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and transferred to the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as an assistant district commander. In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of captain and remained at the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as commander.

Major Neal completed advanced leadership training at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command in 2007. He also completed training at the FBI National Academy in December 2019.

Information provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Neal https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.8-Neal.jpg Neal