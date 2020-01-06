Making way for new River Museum

Demolition has begun on the buildings at the future home of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. The buildings stood in the 300-block of Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. Museum Director Jack Fowler previously told Ohio Valley Publishing the lots should be cleared by the end of January. Fowler said he is hoping construction on the new museum will begin in June.

