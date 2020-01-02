The first to arrive: Holzer’s ‘Baby New Year’

Holzer Health System welcomed its first baby of the new year with the birth of Raven Richards. Richards was born on January 1, 2020 at 12:20 p.m., weighing in at 6 lbs. 12oz. and measuring 20-inches long. Proud parents are Macey Marcinko and Brody Richards of Portland, Ohio. Holzer congratulated Raven as its “2020 New Year’s Baby.” Pictured are Raven and parents.

