OSHP investigates Ohio 7, Burnett Road collision

An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is ongoing in Kanauga after a red SUV reportedly was attempting to turn southbound onto Ohio 7 from Burnett Road and collided with a semi tractor trailer, Tuesday. First responders received the call around 12:49 p.m. Troopers said the vehicle reportedly crossed the center line of the road and struck the back driver side tires of the trailer. The semi was reportedly northbound. Troopers said the semi driver suffered no injuries and the driver and passenger of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

