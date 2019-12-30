Library space exhibit hosts 10k visitors

GALLIPOLIS — SPACE: A Journey to Our Future has drawn 10,000 visitors to Gallia’s Bossard Memorial Library as of Monday according to the library’s director.

“Total attendance for the Space: A Journey to Our Future exhibit has now exceeded 10,000 visitors and counting,” said Library Director Debbie Saunders. “I encourage those who haven’t visited the exhibition to do so before the last day, which is January 5. The last entry time that day will be 3:30 p.m. However, to ensure ample time to see the exhibit, I recommend visitors not wait until the last day, if at all possible. During the exhibit’s four month run at the library, we have welcomed visitors of all ages and from many different areas. It has been a wonderful and exciting experience to witness the reaction of many of our area students upon their visit to an exhibit of this caliber.”

“As the library plans for future programs and potential exhibitions, I would welcome feedback from community members as to what type of exhibitions and programs they would like to see next,” continued Saunders. “We appreciate the community’s support, which enables the library to provide these unique programs and services.”

According to a previous release from Evergreen Exhibitions, the organizer of the SPACE exhibit,“‘SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,’ an interactive exhibit produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in educational collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and as seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will be on display at the library through Jan. 5, 2020. The 5,000-square foot SPACE exhibition has traveled to major science centers and museums across North America. The purpose of SPACE is to present educational elements in scenic environments that will fuel one’s imagination in the future of space exploration. SPACE examines amazing discoveries and explorations from the past and introduces visitors to today’s explorers who are shaping our future destiny in the universe. Most of the emphasis in the content relates to current and future exploits in human spaceflight. The exhibit features child-friendly interactives, immersive environments and state-of-the-art technology to bring this epic story to life. Highlights will include opportunities to touch pieces of the Moon and Mars, ride a self-powered centrifuge, tour a full-scale future Moon habitat and work station, get an up-close view of next-generation spacecraft and technology and interactively plan a trip to Mars.”

The library previously hosted another large museum-style exhibit in 2016 titled Bodies Revealed. The attraction drew thousands of visitors to view human anatomy and Bossard was the first institution of its kind to host the exhibition in a small town library as it had previously been reserved for larger venues. Visitors from 59 of Ohio’s 88 counties saw the exhibit along with visitors from 34 states.

Visitors explore SPACE: A Journey to Our Future during the exhibit’s opening at the Bossard Memorial Library in September. One visitor inspects the curiosity of thermal imaging technology. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_1024-1.jpg Visitors explore SPACE: A Journey to Our Future during the exhibit’s opening at the Bossard Memorial Library in September. One visitor inspects the curiosity of thermal imaging technology. Dean Wright | OVP