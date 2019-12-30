‘Hat Drive’ raises $13k

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallipolis Lions Club and area law enforcement recently raised roughly $13,000 for Christmas gifts for 98 area children in need throughout the county as part of an annual coalition “Hat Drive.”

“On behalf of my staff, I would like to thank all of our businesses and every individual who donated to make this year’s Hat Drive another successful one,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “We are very blessed to be able to serve and be part of the Gallia County community.”

Champlin helped take part in the hat drive’s beginnings as a past member of the Gallipolis Police Department. The event has been led by the Gallipolis Police Department in the past.

In early December, area law enforcement took donations along intersections in Gallipolis and Rio Grande. Officers collected donations in uniform hats. Money was utilized by area agencies and the Lions Club to purchase gifts.

“Our officers are proud to be able to team up with our fellow law enforcement of Gallia County and the Gallipolis Lions Club to help our local kids with the money raised to get gifts they might not have had,” said Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer. “But it is our community that contributes money to make this happen.”

“It’s a good thing to do for the community and a positive thing that bridges the gap between law enforcement and the general public,” said Rio Grande Police Chief Josh Davies. “It helps kids see us doing something in a positive light and si something good to bridge the gap so that if they need anything or see us they can come to us with their problems.”

“This is what the season is all about and it also makes (the officers feel good) about Christmas,” said Gallia Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Holcomb, previously. “We shop with help for the kids and have a party and it’s the best part of the season.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-21.jpg