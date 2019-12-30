Nominations to U.S. Service Academies announced

MARIETTA – Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) recently announced his Service Academy nominations for students residing in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District:

“I am honored to nominate these 13 impressive young men and women to represent Eastern and Southeastern Ohio at one of the United States Military Service Academies,” said Rep. Bill Johnson. “Each of these students went through a rigorous application process and demonstrated that they possess the necessary qualities to succeed at one of our service academies, and to perform as one of America’s future military leaders.”

Johnson added, “I am so proud of these exceptional young people, and I wish them all the best as they continue through this process. I also thank everyone who applied and expressed a desire to serve the United States through military service.”

The following students were nominated to a United States Service Academy:

Madelyn Adkins, Zanesville (John Glenn H.S.): United States Military Academy

Chloe Eicher, Nashport (Tri-Valley H.S.): United States Air Force Academy

Jonas Epp, Canfield (Canfield H.S.): United States Military Academy; United States Naval Academy

Timothy Hill, Gallipolis (Gallia Academy H.S.): United States Naval Academy

Augustus Kennedy, Tuppers Plains (Meigs H.S.): United States Naval Academy

Benjamin Pasiuk, Carrollton (Carrollton H.S.): United States Military Academy

Score Perkins, New Concord (John Glenn H.S.): United States Military Academy

Raymond Salzbrun, South Webster (South Webster H.S.): United States Air Force Academy; United States Naval Academy

Conrad Schuetz, Tiltonsville (Buckeye Local H.S.): United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Audrey Spiker, Dresden (Tri-Valley H.S.): United States Military Academy

Katheryn (Rose) Stephens, South Webster (South Webster H.S.): United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Noah Wentworth, Gnadenhutten (Garaway H.S.): United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy

Joseph Whealdon, Senecaville (Meadowbrook H.S.): United States Merchant Marine Academy

Congressman Johnson was assisted in the nomination process by a five-member, non-partisan, all-volunteer 6th Congressional District Service Academy Nomination Board. The board conducted interviews in November at Zane State College in Cambridge. After applications and test scores were reviewed by Rep. Johnson and the entire board, 13 students from Eastern and Southeastern Ohio were recommended for nomination. Even though these exceptional candidates are receiving nominations from Congressman Johnson, each service academy will make the final decision on who receives an appointment of admission for the Fall of 2020. The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Rep. Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1999 after a distinguished military career of over 26 years.

Information provided by the office of Congressman Bill Johnson.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.31-Timothy-Hill.jpg