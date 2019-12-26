Efforts to expand the ‘Imagination Library’ program

COLUMBUS — Leaders from Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio recently met with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine about efforts to expand the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) Program, statewide.

Leaders from Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio, an affiliate of the OGIL Program sponsoring Hocking, Gallia, Jackson, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Meigs counties took part in a statewide OGIL Program workshop.

The OGIL Program, funded by the Ohio legislature for two years, helps promote early childhood literacy in children from the time they are born until they turn 5 years old, by providing a new book to that child every month. The books are free to the child, with the state providing a dollar for dollar match with Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio.

“Brain science shows the first years of a child’s life are the most important,” said Fran DeWine. “Mike and I are passionate about bringing the OGIL Program to every Ohio child who is eligible in every county and every zip code. We know it’ll make a difference, because it’s something we’ve seen for years first hand reading to our kids and grandkids.”

The OGIL Program, Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is partnering to deliver the program in Ohio. Currently, the OGIL Program is active in 54 Ohio counties. The goal is to expand the program so all eligible children in Ohio can enroll in 2020.

Information for this article provided by Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio.