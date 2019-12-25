Spreading the joy of Christmas

POMEROY/MASON — More than 100 Meigs County children spent time on Monday with local first responders as part of the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event.

What began as a small group of children shopping with sheriff’s deputies a few years ago has grown to a “Shop with First Responders and Friends” event made possible by the donations of local businesses and individuals, as well as Loyalty is Forever fundraisers. More than 50 first responders, family members and friends took part in the event.

Sheriff Keith Wood said it is “heartwarming” to see the community of first responders, businesses and many others come together to benefit the area children.

“I am very appreciative of everyone who donated. It has been record-setting with people all over the county taking part,” said Sheriff Wood. “It is amazing how everyone has stepped up.”

The morning began with the children arriving at the Meigs County Council on Aging for breakfast which was provided by the Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering.

After breakfast, the children boarded three Meigs Local school buses to travel in a parade with the first responders as they made their way to Wal-Mart to shop.

Once at Wal-Mart, the children were divided into small groups with the first responders and friends to shop.

Each child was allowed to spend up to $150 on items for themselves. They were required to get one “necessity” item such as shoes or a coat.

Representatives from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, juvenile court, prosecutor’s office, Holzer Meigs Security, several local fire departments and police departments, and sponsors, including Mark and Theresa Porter and representatives from Farmers Bank spent time shopping with the children. Also attending were State Rep. Jay Edwards and Commissioner Jimmy Will, Santa and the Grinch.

“We are teaching them (kids) that were are there for them for good things,” said Sheriff Wood, of having the positive interactions with the children.

The community can support next year’s Shop with a Cop by going to Farmers Bank and make a donation to the “Loyalty is Forever” account.

First responders and friends high-five kids as they board the bus to go shop on Monday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-1.jpg First responders and friends high-five kids as they board the bus to go shop on Monday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Sgt. Brandy King of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assists a young shopper in picking out a bicycle. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-2.jpg Sgt. Brandy King of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assists a young shopper in picking out a bicycle. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Members of several local volunteer fire departments were among those taking part in the shopping event on Monday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-3.jpg Members of several local volunteer fire departments were among those taking part in the shopping event on Monday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Members of several local volunteer fire departments were among those taking part in the shopping event on Monday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-4.jpg Members of several local volunteer fire departments were among those taking part in the shopping event on Monday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A parade took participants from the Meigs County Council on Aging, where they had breakfast, to Wal-Mart of a morning of shopping. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-5.jpg A parade took participants from the Meigs County Council on Aging, where they had breakfast, to Wal-Mart of a morning of shopping. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Meigs County Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering provided breakfast for the children before shopping on Monday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-6.jpg The Meigs County Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering provided breakfast for the children before shopping on Monday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Middleport Lt. (and incoming Pomeroy Chief of Police) Chris Pitchford helps a shopper pick out toys. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-7.jpg Middleport Lt. (and incoming Pomeroy Chief of Police) Chris Pitchford helps a shopper pick out toys. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grinch even made an appearance as part of the event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-SHop-8.jpg The Grinch even made an appearance as part of the event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Holly Davis of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department helps a young shopper to pick out clothes. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-9.jpg Holly Davis of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department helps a young shopper to pick out clothes. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Mark Porter, who was one of the many business owners to support the event, helps two young girls to pick out toys. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-10.jpg Mark Porter, who was one of the many business owners to support the event, helps two young girls to pick out toys. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Many first responders, friends and family took part in the Shop with Cop event on Monday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-11.jpg Many first responders, friends and family took part in the Shop with Cop event on Monday. Tina Richards | Courtesy photo A parade took participants from the Meigs County Council on Aging, where they had breakfast, to Wal-Mart of a morning of shopping. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-12.jpg A parade took participants from the Meigs County Council on Aging, where they had breakfast, to Wal-Mart of a morning of shopping. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel First responders and friends high-five kids as they board the bus to go shop on Monday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.26-Shop-13.jpg First responders and friends high-five kids as they board the bus to go shop on Monday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Local kids shop with first responders

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.