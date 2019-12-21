Celebrating the Heisman

Students and staff at Eastern Elementary turned the school “Purple and Gold” earlier this week as a surprise for Principal Robin Burrow as she returned to the school after having watched her son, Joe Burrow receive the Heisman Trophy. Students colored pictures, made signs and held an assembly on Wednesday when Robin Burrow returned to the school. Joe Burrow’s Heisman trophy speech was played on the big screen, as well as the playing of the LSU Fight Song, during the assembly for the students to watch along with Robin Burrow.

Students and staff at Eastern Elementary turned the school “Purple and Gold” earlier this week as a surprise for Principal Robin Burrow as she returned to the school after having watched her son, Joe Burrow receive the Heisman Trophy. Students colored pictures, made signs and held an assembly on Wednesday when Robin Burrow returned to the school. Joe Burrow’s Heisman trophy speech was played on the big screen, as well as the playing of the LSU Fight Song, during the assembly for the students to watch along with Robin Burrow.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-2.jpg Students and staff at Eastern Elementary turned the school “Purple and Gold” earlier this week as a surprise for Principal Robin Burrow as she returned to the school after having watched her son, Joe Burrow receive the Heisman Trophy. Students colored pictures, made signs and held an assembly on Wednesday when Robin Burrow returned to the school. Joe Burrow’s Heisman trophy speech was played on the big screen, as well as the playing of the LSU Fight Song, during the assembly for the students to watch along with Robin Burrow. Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-3.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-4.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-5.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-6.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-7.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-8.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-9.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-10.jpg Photos courtesy of Hallie Simpson, Eastern Elementary PTO

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-11.jpg Photos courtesy of Julie Spaun, Eastern Elementary

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.22-ATR-12.jpg Photos courtesy of Julie Spaun, Eastern Elementary