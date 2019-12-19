City talks year end maintenance

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission discussed end of year maintenance during a special Thursday meeting while also receiving a grant check for $4,224 as part of a gas utility aggregation partnership.

“We’ve had a great relationship with you guys for about the last 10 years,” said Larry Taylor, energy specialist with Volunteer Energy who administers the gas aggregation program with Gallipolis. “The gas aggregation program was something put on the ballot years ago and voted in by the community…The top two things about the program is that the residents save an automatic five percent discount on their supply… We have about 150 aggregation programs at Volunteer Energy in the state of Ohio. Thirteen of them, we do a civic grant. Gallipolis is one of those cities where we do the civic grant.”

“For every MCF (a quantity of natural gas) that’s used of gas by the residents of Gallipolis, we donate a nickel back to the city in the form of the grant,” said Taylor. “That’s used for whatever you guys deem fit to benefit the community.”

Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier next noted that city law enforcement was looking into area vending machines being vandalized and reports of stolen items about town. Reportedly, homes with open garage doors are being targeted for thefts.

“It’s partly this time of year but people need to be aware of it,” said Lozier. “Try and be sensible about keeping your items hidden and out of sight. That sort of thing.”

Lozier reported that Ohio 141 is experiencing an earth slip “across from the radio station.”

“The slide is not growing but it’s continuing to move,” said Lozier. “We talked with (Ohio Department of Transportation) and they came out to look at it. They might be able to assist us and we’re working through that right now. In the meantime, we’ve cleared the trees so if there is more movement the trees won’t fall onto the roadway and we’re continuing to monitor that.”

The city is also monitoring leakage in sanitary lines on Evans Heights Road.

The city also passed final year appropriations to pay bill needs the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for water license fees and discharge fees to the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.

Gallipolis City Commission typically meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at 333 Third Avenue at the Gallipolis Municipal Building.