Potential contested primary races coming

GALLIPOLIS — With the deadline to file for the Ohio primary elections passed for the coming March 17, 2020 spring election, several local races look to have competing candidates.

Running for a seat as a Gallia County Commissioner, Scott Williamson of Crown City looks to be the sole Democrat seeking a county commissioner seat in the fall. Q. Jay Stapleton of Crown City will be running against fellow Republican and incumbent, Brent Saunders, in the spring.

Randall Adkins of Bidwell will be the sole Democrat running for a seat of Gallia Commissioner in the fall. Incumbent and Gallia Commissioner David Smith faces fellow Republican, Gene Greene of Gallipolis, in the spring primary.

Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren and Gallia County Clerk of Courts Noreen Saunders are both running against no Republican competition.

Jimmy Spears of Gallipolis will be running for the position of Gallia Sheriff as the sole Democrat this fall. Incumbent Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin of Gallipolis faces fellow Republican, Richard Harrison II of Bidwell, in the spring primary election.

Gallia Recorder Roger Walker of Bidwell has no spring Republican competition. Republican and Gallia Engineer Brett Boothe also will also have no spring competition. Gallia Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Moulton Jr. and Gallia Treasurer Steve McGhee also have no spring competition as Republicans.

Currently no candidate is slated to run for the position of Gallia County Coroner.

Candidates seeking a position as the 93rd District Ohio State House Representative include Republicans Jeff Halley of Crown City and Jason Stephens of Kitts Hill

The 2020 party central committee filings include Robert Jenkins, Democrat, with Gallipolis Precinct One. Republican Troy Johnson filed with Gallipolis Precinct two and Republican Robbie Jacks with Gallipolis Precinct Three. Democrat Russell Rumley filed with Addison Township precinct and Republican Kimberly VanMeter also filed with Addison Township Precinct.Democrat Carole Roush and Republican Randy Mulford filed with Cheshire Township Precinct. Democrat Gwendolyn Doss and Republican Kennison Saunders filed with Clay Township Precinct. Democrat John Burnett and Republican Brett Boothe filed with Gallipolis Township Precinct. Republicans Harold Montgomery and Brent Billing filed with Green Township Precinct One. Republican William Burleson filed with Green Township Precinct Two. Republican Russ Moore filed with Green Township Precinct Four. Democrat Raymond Matura and Republican Cynthia Graham filed with Green Township Precinct Precinct Five.

Democrat Randall Hammond and Republican James Potter filed with Greenfield Township Precinct. Republican John Baker, Jr., filed with Guyan Pct. Democrat Jeff Fowler and Republican Jeff Halley filed with Guyan Township Precinct. Republican Charlene Ward filed with Harrison Township Precinct. Democrat Mary Deel and Republican Samuel Sowards, Jr., filed with Huntington Township Precinct. Democrat Randall Adkins and Republican Molly Hash filed with Morgan Township Precinct. Republican Michael Daines filed with Ohio Township Precinct. Republican James Blair filed with Perry Township Precinct. Republican Connie Metzler filed with Centerville Precinct. Democrat Jennifer Easter filed with Raccoon Township Precinct. Republican William Skidmore filed with Bidwell Precinct. Republican David Roush filed with Springfield Township Precinct One. Republican Tiffany Duncan and Democrat Eric Whitt filed with Springfield Township Precinct Two. Democrat Debra Elliott and Republican Jay Carter filed with Walnut Township Precinct. Republican Charla Whobrey filed with Addison Precinct.

Candidates seeking to run for office in 2020 have up until March 16, 2020 to file as independent candidates.

Gallia Boy Scout Troop 200 helps bring in election precinct equipment to the Gallia Board of Elections in November 2019. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0399-1.jpg Gallia Boy Scout Troop 200 helps bring in election precinct equipment to the Gallia Board of Elections in November 2019. File photo