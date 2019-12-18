Car strikes mailboxes, porch

GALLIPOLIS — A crash occurred on Neighborhood Road which ended with a car striking the porch area of a house, Wednesday afternoon around 1:55 p.m., reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP Sgt. Delmer Hurd told the Gallipolis Daily Tribune that the crash occurred near Neighborhood Road’s intersection with La Grande Boulevard. The name of the driver had not been released as of press time by troopers.

A female driver was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence as substance use was a suspected factor in the crash, said Hurd. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident. She was reportedly driving a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, first striking two mailboxes after driving off the left side of the ride, then reentering the roadway and running off the right side of the road before again running off the left side of the road where the vehicle struck a truck and the residence.

Some structural damage was done to the residence, reported OSHP. No others were harmed in the incident.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-18.jpg