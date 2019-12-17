Flooded, frosty water in Gallia

Snow falls Tuesday over a flooded Ohio River after heavy rains Monday in Gallia County. The Gallia Emergency Management Agency reported as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, high water at Reese Hollow off of Addison Pike, Ohio 554 at Stingy Creek Road, Vanzant Road, Spruce Street Extension, Ohio 554 and White Oak Road, Patriot Road at Burnette Road, Ingalls Road near Bakers Landing, Scenic Road, Ohio 325 south of Vinton, Ohio 233 between Ohio 141 and the Jackson County line, Ohio 141 at Cadmus, Ohio 325 north of Ohio 160, Bulaville Pike off Ohio 554 by the bridge, Roush Hollow Rod off Addison Pike, Brick School Road, Ohio 75 between Ohio 141 and county line, Alice Rod, Andrews Road, Strong Run Road, McMillin Road, Ohio 554 at Raccoon Creek with one-lane covered. The Gallia Emergency Management Agency asks the public to contact them if they find any other high water areas at 740-441-2036.

