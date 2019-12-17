Women’s club holds ‘Jingle Bell Bowling’

GALLIPOLIS — Bowling and fun were recently on the agenda for 119 students with disabilities, Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club members said.

The first Jingle Bell Bowling event was hosted at Skyline Lanes in conjunction with the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club.

Event coordinator Tina Johnson said she was extremely excited to see the culmination of months of planning and work.

“The whole community came together to make this event memorable for a very special group of students,” Johnson said.

Students came from all schools in Gallipolis City School District, Gallia County Local District, and Buckeye Hills Career Center. Guiding Hand School reportedly had to miss the event due to a virus that closed school on Thursday and Friday. Each student had a lunch of pizza. pop, chips, and cupcakes as they bowled and socialized with friends. The cupcakes and cookies were donated by a number of local bakers and community members. There were plenty of sweet treats to be had, supporters said, and each student took home a treat bag too. Serving lunch were volunteers from Ohio Valley Bank and members of Johnson’s family.

Santa made an appearance and visited with the students. Pictures were taken by Elizabeth Clary Photography and a special backdrop and photo props were made by the River Valley Art Club and Adviser Angie Petrie. In addition to all the activities, REACH Ministries headed up by Racheal Stonephipher provided seasonal face painting to all the students and staff. Students took home a specially designed medal for the event. BHCC teacher Jennifer Bonzo was able to secure donations and funding for the medals and she designed them. Need-A-Lift Transportation was at the event to provide door prizes and also sponsored the transportation cost for many of the students.

Johnson said she would like to continue the event into the future.

“Brett Little, Pat Miller, Betty Davies and the rest of the Skyline Lanes staff are to be commended for how smoothly things came off,” Johnson said when talking about plans for next year. “The event was so big that next year we may break it into two time periods to accommodate everyone better.”

Johnson thanked area civic groups and businesses for their sponsorship of the event.

Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club hosted around 120 students for its first Jingle Bell Bowling event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_IMG_4201.jpg Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club hosted around 120 students for its first Jingle Bell Bowling event. Courtesy photo | Tina Johnson