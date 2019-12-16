Sheriff reports water rescue calls

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reported that emergency responders answered two separate water rescue calls, Monday evening.

The first response call was made near Fitch Road, outside of Gallipolis, to a woman staying in a tent. Water reportedly came up quickly and surrounded her campsite. Responders were able to free her without incident.

A second call was made on Ohio 850 to a car stuck in high water. The sheriff reported the vehicle was gone by the time first responders arrived.

“We’ve seen a lot of rainfall in the past twenty four hours which is causing flooding and high water on some of our roadways,” said the sheriff. “We would caution everyone to use extreme caution near creeks and streams. Additionally, we strongly encourage people to refrain from driving through high water on roadways.”

The Gallia Emergency Management Agency reported high water around 6:50 p.m. in the areas of Ohio 850 and the R and C Packing facility, Ohio 218 at Stone Yard, Clark Chapel Road, Ohio 7 south at Ohio 553, a half mile north of Ohio 553 and Georges Creek at Bulaville Pike.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-16.jpg