Christmas at the Farm Museum

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum will wrap up their annual Christmas light show on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The light displays ran from Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 15 each night from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the drive-thru show is free to the public, but donations are appreciated and will be used to fund the future Christmas light shows.

As previously reported by the Register, 2019 is estimated to be the 19th year for the light displays at the farm museum. Each year, members at the museum change the displays to have a new light show.

The farm museum’s light show is unique in that the displays are not pre-fabricated, but they sting lights around buildings and items at the museum — such as tractors, wagons and antique farm machinery. The structures that are decorated include old log cabins, a blacksmith shop, a wishing well, stables, a one-room schoolhouse, and the County Kitchen.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were staying warm in the kitchen with hot chocolate and cookies. They greeted children at the kitchen and asked them what was on their Christmas wish-list.

There is still time to see the show, which is located north of Point Pleasant on Fairgrounds Road, right across from the Mason County Fairgrounds.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum held their annual Christmas light show from Dec. 6-15 at 6-9 p.m. each evening. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0676a.jpg The West Virginia State Farm Museum held their annual Christmas light show from Dec. 6-15 at 6-9 p.m. each evening. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Almost all the displays at the museum are lights strung around buildings and items at the museum, instead of pre-fabricated displays. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0681a.jpg Almost all the displays at the museum are lights strung around buildings and items at the museum, instead of pre-fabricated displays. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP This display featured an angel and a cross. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0683a.jpg This display featured an angel and a cross. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Tractors of many makes and models can be found at the WV State Farm Museum Christmas light display. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0684a.jpg Tractors of many makes and models can be found at the WV State Farm Museum Christmas light display. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP This old Summer House was decorated at the museum. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0686a.jpg This old Summer House was decorated at the museum. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP The museum’s log cabin was decorated for Christmas. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0688a.jpg The museum’s log cabin was decorated for Christmas. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Wishing wells were decorated around the museum. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0689a.jpg Wishing wells were decorated around the museum. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Every building on the WV State Farm Museum grounds was decorated with Christmas lights. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0692a.jpg Every building on the WV State Farm Museum grounds was decorated with Christmas lights. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP A nativity was set up in this building. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0694a.jpg A nativity was set up in this building. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Tractors were wrapped in lights all around the museum grounds. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0697a.jpg Tractors were wrapped in lights all around the museum grounds. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP The Farm Museum light show organizers decorated antique tractors and machinery. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0698a.jpg The Farm Museum light show organizers decorated antique tractors and machinery. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children in the Country Kitchen, where there was also hot chocolate and cookies. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0706a.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children in the Country Kitchen, where there was also hot chocolate and cookies. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.