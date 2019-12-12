POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Community Cantata returns this weekend for the 12th year with shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The shows will be at the Main Street Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Admission is free but an offering will be collected for a local charity. In previous years, the organization has donated to the Mason County Homeless Shelter, but due to the shelter having a chance to receive grant funds, the group will be selecting a different charity. This year, the charity which will receive the donations is Camp Sunshine at the 4-H campground in Southside. Camp Sunshine is for disadvantaged and challenged children, said Minnie Fowler in a previous comment for the Register. The camp provides water sports, arts, crafts, horse back riding and many other activities.

Cantata Choir Director Larry Jones said the nondenominational choir will have 24 members from 18 area churches. The churches are from three counties — Mason, Gallia and Putnam.

The show this year is titled “Messiah, Heaven’s Glory” and is composed by Russel Mauldin.

“This has always been a wonderful way to draw the community together,” Jones said.

The program will be recorded on Sunday evening and will be available for purchases on a DVD.

Jones will be a soloist in the show. Other soloist include Caleb Durst, Marketta Crum and Randy Parsons.

Jones said although the cantata is later than previous years, “it’s still one of the best ways to kick off the Christmas season.”

