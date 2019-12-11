Wreaths return to Tyn Rhos

THURMAN — Each December, on the third Saturday, on National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery and at over 1,200 cemeteries in all 50 states, lay wreaths on the graves of veterans with the mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

Patricia Filie has announced that Tyn Rhos Cemetery in Gallia County, will be the site of this program for the third year. The youth group from Simpson Chapel in Rio Grande will be assisting with the program. Keynote speaker is Cindy Parsons from Wounded Warrior Project. John Jackson and Ron Wroblewski are also anticipated to speak.

The honoring program will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Tyn Rhos Cemetery.

“I was looking across the internet for something to get our youth group involved and I saw the Wreaths Across America program,” said Filie. “I thought it was something important we should get our kids involved to learn about veterans and honor them. Some of the veterans in the cemetery may not see anything placed on their graves all year round because they just don’t have someone who comes to them any more.”

Special music will be provided by Jenny Henchey. The group often seeks donations to help with the costs of placing a wreath near the graves of 67 veterans in the cemetery.

According to wreathsacrossamerica.org, in 1992 a Maine wreath company discovered it had extra wreaths. Those wreaths were then laid in an old section of the Arlington cemetery which was seeing few visitors. A photo would eventually circulate about the internet of the wreath-laying activity before catapulting into a nationally-recognized event.

Inclement weather location for the program will be in the shelter house. Tyn Rhos is located just outside Rio Grande. Directions are to take Ohio 325 south out of Rio Grande for about five miles, then turn right on Centerpoint Road. Follow that to the stop sign and turn right onto Tyn Rhos Road. The church and cemetery and not far on that road. For questions or more information, contact Filie at 740-645-9762.

Filie said she would be open to expanding and helping others in the Gallia community if they wished to also embark in the Wreaths Across America program.

Visitors leave wreathes on the graves of deceased veterans in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_1152.jpg Visitors leave wreathes on the graves of deceased veterans in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. Dean Wright | OVP