Suspected drugs, cash seized during search

CHESTER TWP. — Suspected drugs and cash were reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant earlier this week.

Sheriff Keith Wood announced a search warrant was conducted in the 36000 block of New Hope in Chester Township on Dec. 10. Sheriff Wood reported agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs, with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, secured a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley. Wood reported just before midnight on Tuesday night agents with the Major Crimes Task Force, deputies from the Meigs Sheriff’s Office and the Middleport Police Department made entry into the residence.

During the search of the residence agents seized suspected methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills, along with a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Agents arrested Matthew Burke, age 48, of Pomeroy for a warrant from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Burke waived his Rule 4 extradition and was turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges are pending on several subjects and once the case is completed it will be presented to the Meigs County Prosecutors Office for Grand Jury considerations.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.