Shots of the Gallipolis Christmas Parade


Gallia Academy Marching Band echoes drum beats in downtown Gallipolis.

Gallia Academy Marching Band echoes drum beats in downtown Gallipolis.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallipolis in Lights volunteers have a seat in a parade wagon.


Dean Wright | OVP

The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck once again greets parade comers and has become a common sight at Gallipolis parades.


Dean Wright | OVP

A Harrison Township Fire Department firetruck rolls by families.


Dean Wright | OVP

Area shriners buzz by on mini-cars.


Dean Wright | OVP

A firefighter in full uniform greets families.


Dean Wright | OVP

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard leads the parade with the colors.


Dean Wright | OVP

The Grinch spends some time in the crossbar motel.


Dean Wright | OVP

Horses and ponies trot by with their riders as part of holiday celebrations.


Dean Wright | OVP

River Valley and South Gallia Marching Bands stride by after playing holiday tunes.


Dean Wright | OVP

Santa Claus waves from the top of a Gallipolis Fire Department ladder truck as has been tradition for dozens of years in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Dean Wright | OVP

