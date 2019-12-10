Shots of the Gallipolis Christmas Parade

Gallia Academy Marching Band echoes drum beats in downtown Gallipolis.

Gallipolis in Lights volunteers have a seat in a parade wagon.

The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck once again greets parade comers and has become a common sight at Gallipolis parades.

A Harrison Township Fire Department firetruck rolls by families.

Area shriners buzz by on mini-cars.

A firefighter in full uniform greets families.

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard leads the parade with the colors.

The Grinch spends some time in the crossbar motel.

Horses and ponies trot by with their riders as part of holiday celebrations.

River Valley and South Gallia Marching Bands stride by after playing holiday tunes.

Santa Claus waves from the top of a Gallipolis Fire Department ladder truck as has been tradition for dozens of years in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.