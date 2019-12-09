Nominations for Rio alumni awards

RIO GRANDE — The Office of Alumni Relations at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College announces nominations are now being accepted for this year’s Alumni Awards, Athletic Hall of Fame, and Educators’ Hall of Fame.

Anyone can nominate a former student, athlete, or educator. Forms are accessible online from the rio.edu/alumni website, or request one by contacting the Alumni Office. Nomination deadline is Feb. 1, 2020 for all awards.

The Class of 2019 for each of these recognitions included Alumni Award recipients: Bethany Dixon-Wolfe, Rising Star Award; Margaret Evans, Distinguished Alumna Award; Annette Ward, Distinguished Service Award; and Robbie & Tessa Pugh, Atwood Achievement Award; Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees: Scott Peterman, PJ Rase, and Ann Barnitz Snell; and Educators’ Hall of Fame Inductees: Dr. Ivan Tribe and Mrs. Ellen Brasel.

For more information, contact the Director of Alumni Relations Delyssa Edwards at 740-245-7431 or dedwards@rio.edu.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Alumni Relations.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.5-Rio.jpg