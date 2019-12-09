Gallipolis FFA advances to Oklahoma

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis FFA-Gallia Academy High School, recently participated in the State Soils Career Development Event and have also qualified for the National Soils Event held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

At state, the Gallipolis FFA placed second in the Urban use event and 28th in the Rural (Ag) use event.

In the Agriculture Use event, students evaluate four sites to determine the slope, type of landform, texture and structure of the surface soil, depth of topsoil, natural drainage, and the presence of restrictive layers. The students then determine best management practices and make soil fertility recommendations for the site. During this event, students complete a general knowledge test and a test over soil survey information for the selected site.

The Urban contest, which consists of four pits and two written tests, tests the ability of the student to determine the management practices to be used in a construction setting. For each pit, the student must determine the slope, the type of land form, if the site is subject to flooding or to slippage, the texture of the surface, subsoil, and substratum, the subsoil structure, the seasonal high water table, the depth of bedrock and if there is a hard dense soil layer. The best management practices determine the suitability of a soil to build a building with basement, type of septic system needed, roads and driveway construction, and lawn and/or garden and landscaping establishment.

About 166 students participated in the Agricultural Use contest and about 168 students competed in the Urban Use contest. Five schools from each district in Ohio were represented totaling about 50 schools in each event. The Ag Use team included, Ryleigh Caldwell, Stacy Haner, Ryley Jones, and Brody Thomas. Brody Thomas was the team high individual at 55th place in the state.

The Urban Use team included Kaci Ager, Josh Davis, Jordan Johnson, and Abby Wood. Jordan Johnson was the team high individual placing 9th in the state.

The contest was held in Perrysville.

According to a press release from the Gallipolis FFA, “Historically speaking, this was the highest our school has ever finished in the Urban Soils Division which qualifies the team for the National Soils Event held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma during the first week of May. To qualify for the national level teams must finish in the top five at the state level.”

Agricultural Education is offered at Gallia Academy High School through the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD. Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Terrell are the Gallipolis FFA advisors.

Information submitted by Madison Petro and Jerrod Ferguson, agriculture instructor/FFA advisor, Gallia Academy High School.

Pictured from left are Stacy Haner, Ryley Jones, Abby Wood, Josh Davis, Jordan Johnson, Kaci Ager, Brody Thomas, Ryleigh Caldwell. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_FFA-Soils.jpg Pictured from left are Stacy Haner, Ryley Jones, Abby Wood, Josh Davis, Jordan Johnson, Kaci Ager, Brody Thomas, Ryleigh Caldwell. Courtesy