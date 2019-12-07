Chamber establishes Ambassador Scholarship program

GALLIPOLIS — The Scholastic Ambassador Scholarship program has been established by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Junior and Senior students enrolled through the Chamber’s three member high schools, Gallia Academy, River Valley, and South Gallia were eligible to apply for this program.

According to a press release from the Chamber, the program “will provide local youth an opportunity to contribute to the community, learn valuable business information, create lifelong contacts, and develop a passion for growing Gallia.”

Upon successful completion of the 2019-20 school year and their ambassador term, ambassadors will each receive a $500 scholarship. Scholarship funds have been sponsored by, Ohio Valley Bank, the Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Marianne Campbell and the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s ambassadors are:

Katie Queen, daughter of Cliff and Angie Queen, is a Gallia Academy High School senior. Katie is president of Student Council and a GAHS varsity cheerleader. She enjoys playing the piano, volunteering in the community, and her favorite sport is track. “I look forward to being a part of the Chamber and am eager to further my knowledge about my hometown,” said Katie.

Olivia Johnson, daughter of Grady and Vera Johnson, is a senior at South Gallia High School. Olivia attends Elizabeth Chapel Church in Gallipolis and enjoys spending time with her youth group, friends, and family. Her favorite sport is volleyball and her favorite class is English, taught by her favorite teacher, Mrs. Harrison.

Gabrielle Gibson, daughter of Derek and Tonya Gibson, is a senior at River Valley High School. Gabrielle has been involved in multiple community volunteer groups and projects and loves cheerleading. She plans to pursue a degree and career in nursing at Marshall University.

Information provided by Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Gibson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.5-GIbson.jpg Gibson Queen https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.5-Queen.jpg Queen Johnson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.5-Olivia-1.jpg Johnson