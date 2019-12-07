Parade entry runs off 2nd Ave.

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer reported that shortly after the Gallipolis Christmas Parade began rolling at 1 p.m., Saturday afternoon, a woman operating a blue SUV as a parade participant reportedly lost control of the vehicle and traveled along the sidewalk in the 600 block of Second Avenue, going southbound, after sitting along the road.

No one was injured during the incident. Reportedly a block wall and the vehicle suffered minimal damage.

The driver was cited by GPD with failure to control the vehicle.

This article has been modified to reflect a clarification by GPD.

