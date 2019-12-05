Looking to expand

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Branch Hopewell Health Center representatives met with Gallia Commissioners Thursday to sign legal documents and discuss the recent groundbreaking of additional facilities to the center’s location on State Route 160 near the road’s intersection with Jackson Pike.

Hopewell is in the midst of adding a dental office as well as a primary care facility to its already existing behavioral health facility.

Commissioners signed loan documents as a co-sponsor of the project as the property is titled in Gallia County’s name.

“We may have a nurse practitioner or a physician, it could be either,” said Hopewell CEO Mark Bridenbaugh. “We haven’t posted the job yet and won’t until we get closer to finishing up. We’ll have six exam rooms. We’ll also have six dental chairs.”

A McArthur Hopewell facility is also seeing a similar upgrade.

Construction for the Gallia facility started Tuesday.

“We’re working towards integrated healthcare,” said Bridenbaugh.

“Our timeline was eight-and-a-half months,” said Hopewell Senior Director of Special Projects. “So we aim to be done roughly late summer or early fall of next year.”

The construction is slated to cost roughly $1.4 million and is funded through state and federal grants as well as state capital funds in the form of a forgivable mortgage.

Previous information discussed at another commissioner meeting in March said that the existing Hopewell building will be upgraded and there will be an expansion of the building that will add an additional 3,190 square feet to the existing space. This would include six primary care examination rooms and six dental rooms. An expected 17 new jobs will be created, with potentially two primary care providers and two dentists, a dental hygienist, nurses, dental assistants and office assistants. The additional services that will come with this include primary care, dental care and medication-assisted treatment. These services will be available to the 1,700 clients already served by the clinic as well as to others seeking these services.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

The Hopewell Health Centers Gallipolis branch is located near the intersection of Ohio 160 and Jackson Pike at 3086 State Route 160. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_0321191742.jpg The Hopewell Health Centers Gallipolis branch is located near the intersection of Ohio 160 and Jackson Pike at 3086 State Route 160. File photo

Hopewell adding dental, primary care office