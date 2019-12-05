Chronic pain self-management workshop set

GALLIPOLIS — Live in Gallia County or surrounding communities? Do you have long-term pain or are you caring for someone living with chronic pain? If so, are you looking for better ways to manage pain?

Chronic pain is any pain that lasts for more than three months. Chronic pain can have a profound negative effect on a person’s well-being and quality of life leading to depression, exhaustion and isolation. More than 100 million people suffer with chronic pain in the United States.

“Chronic Pain Self-Management” is an educational series presented by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) that is designed to help individuals age 60 and over with learning proven strategies to manage chronic pain and feel better. The program was developed with Stanford University and has been evaluated in clinical trials. People who participate in the program generally report more energy, less pain and improved mental health. They are also less dependent on others, more involved in everyday activities, and are more satisfied with their lives.

The class is not a substitute for medical treatment, but can give you tools and ideas to improve or complement treatments and other efforts to manage your pain. Participants will learn about treatment options and be better able to make informed decisions about the treatments that are right for them.

Classes are available to attendees at no cost and consist of six sessions held once a week. Two experienced class leaders conduct the classes and provide interactive lessons and discussions. Attendees will receive a free book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain,” developed specifically for the class that covers topics such as managing specific chronic conditions, exercise, communicating with your doctor, managing medications, and more.

“Chronic Pain Self-Management” will give you the tools surrounding a number of topics, such as:

Setting and achieving personal goals;

Strategies to deal with pain, stress, fatigue and depression;

Using physical ability to improve strength and flexibility;

Using medications safely and effectively;

Relaxation;

Communicating with your doctor and your family about your pain.

Pre-registration for “Chronic Pain Self-Management” is required by calling the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 247 (Hannah) or extension 284 (Carla). The classes will be held in Gallipolis beginning on Jan. 7, 2020 and meet every Tuesday until Feb. 11, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Classes will be held at the Holzer Wellness Center, located at 735 2nd Avenue in Gallipolis. Deadline to register is Dec. 31.

