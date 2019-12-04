Eight sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas Court

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren recently announced sentencings of eight individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Michael S. Henderson, 47, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third-degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Henderson was sentenced to prison for 36 months.

Kendall O. Collins, 33, of Fayetteville, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, in an amount equal to or greater than 10 grams but less than 50 grams (38.7302 grams), a felony of the second-degree. Collins was sentenced to prison for a mandatory minimum term of five years and a maximum prison term of 7.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Collins will be placed on post release control with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Jason D. Martin, 39, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree; Resisting Arrest While Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Martin was sentenced to serve 5.5 years in prison.

Nancy M. Morris, 34, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Complicity to Escape, a felony of the third-degree. Morris was sentenced to prison for 30 months.

Chad A. Sheets, 35, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Escape, a felony of the third-degree; Complicity to Assault of a Corrections Officer, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree. Sheets was sentenced to prison for 4.5 years.

Betty A. Kalinowski, 63, of Cheshire, was recently convicted of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound in the Vicinity of a Juvenile, in an amount equal to or greater than one gram but less than 5five grams, a felony of the third-degree. Kalinowski was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Chad A. Norton, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of his community control by absconding from supervision. Norton was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree, and Having a Hidden Compartment in a Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Jason A. Christian, 36, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second-degree. Christian was sentenced to prison for a minimum of four years and a maximum prison term of six years. Upon his release from prison, Christian will be placed on post release control with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Christian https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Christian.jpg Christian Henderson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Henderson.jpg Henderson Kalinowski https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Kalinowski.jpg Kalinowski Martin https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Martin1.jpg Martin Morris https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Morris.jpg Morris Norton https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Norton.jpg Norton Sheets https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Sheets.jpg Sheets Collins https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_Collins.jpg Collins