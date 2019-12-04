A bicentennial Christmas in flowers

SYRACUSE — Christmas came early to the Syracuse Community Center when the Meigs County Garden Clubs presented their annual Christmas Flower Show.

As visitors entered the venue they were greeted by Meigs County Garden Club members who had prepared a display that included a tree with handmade ornaments and antique toys beneath it. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources had an adjacent display with educational materials.

This year’s theme, “A Meigs County Bicentennial Christmas”, featured designers floral interpretation of the 12 Bicentennial Township Markers.

Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Judge Beverly Norman assessed the exhibits based on rules for standard flower show practices as stated in the OAGC Exhibitors and Judges Handbook. This year’s winners are as follows:

Division I: Adult Artistic

Class 1: Chester Courthouse, An Old Fashion Christmas, Still Life — 1st Lorna Hart, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Melanie Stethem, 4th Shelia Curtis; Class 2: Letart Township: Riverside Mill Company, using driftwood or treasured wood — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Linda Blosser, 4th Shelia Curtis; Class 3: Sutton Township: Weaver Skiff Works, Traditional Christmas Arrangement — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Linda Blosser, 4th Karen Werry; Class 4: Salisbury Township: Kerrs Run Colored School, Luminary — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Linda Blosser, 4th Peggy Crane; Class 5: Columbia Township: Carpenter Family, Traditional Holy Family — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Linda Blosser, 4th Josephine Hill; Class 6: Invitational: Chester Township: Chester Mound Cemetery, Panel Design — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Linda Blosser, 3rd Lorna Hart, 4th Peggy Crane.

Division II: Adult Artistic, Invitational

Class 7: Olive Township: Kibble Family, Informal Christmas table setting — 1st Josephine Hill, 2nd Lorna Hart, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 4th Peggy Crane.

Division III: Junior Artistic

Class 8: Lebanon Township: 7th Regiment Ohio Cavalry, Arrangement including Horse/or Rocking Horse — 1st Paisley Stethem; Class 9: Salem Township: Star Grange 778, Arrangement including a star — 1st Cayden Stethem, 2nd Paisley Stethem; Class 10: Rutland Township: Post Office, Creative design incorporating Christmas Cards — 1st Cayden Stethem.

Division IV: Adults, Wreaths & Swags

Class 11: Scipio Township: Tippy Dye (football player) Indoor Wreath — 1st Josephine Hill, 2nd Linda Blosser, 3rd Judy Rigsby, 4th Karen Werry; Outdoor Wreath — 1st Riona Nally; Class 12: Bedford Township Nelson Story (Lonesome Dove) Swag or Wall Hanging, Indoor — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Josephine Hill, 3rd Lorna Hart; Outdoor — 1st Linda Blosser, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 4th Judy Rigsby.

Division V: Wrap the Packages

Adult: Class 13: Package for an adult, wrapped in brown paper, must include some live plant material — 1st Josephine Hill, 2nd Linda Blosser, 3rd Melanie Stethem, 4th Debbie Mohler. Juniors: Class 14: Package for a child, wrapped in brown paper, must include some live plant material — 1st Cayden Stethem, 2nd Paisley Stethem, 3rd Paisley Stethem, 4th Cayden Stethem.

Division V: Senior Horticulture

Class 15: Broadleaf Evergreen — 1st Linda Blosser, 2nd Linda Blosser; Class 16 A: Narrow Leaf Evergreen — 1st Josephine Hill, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 4th Peggy Crane; Class 16 B — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Peggy Crane, 4th Peggy Crane;

Class 17: Berried Branch — 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 4th Shelia Curtis;

Class 19: Cactus — 1st Lorna Hart; Class 21: House Plant, Foliage — 1st Lorna Hart, 2nd Lorna Hart.

Top Awards for Adult Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show went to Melanie Stethem, and Linda Blosser received the award for Creativity.

Junior Awards went to Paisley Stethem for Best of Show. Cayden Stethem received both Reserve Best of Show and Creativity for his entries.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

