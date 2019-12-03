Gallia community calendar

(Email your Gallia County Community Calendar items to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com for publication consideration. There is no charge for calendar listings.)

Card shower

GALLIPOLIS — Get well cards can be sent to Irene Shaffer at 3141 State Route 141, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Thursday, Dec. 5

GALLIPOLIS — Sons of the American Legion Squadron #27 will meet at 6 p.m., post home on McCormick Road. All members are urged to attend.

Friday, Dec. 6

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio AFSCME Retirees, Subchapter 102, Gallia and Jackson Counties, meet at 1:30 p.m., at the Gallia County Senior Resource Center, 1165 State Route 160.

Saturday, Dec. 7

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Genealogical Society will be holding their annual Christmas Open House and a book signing on Dec. 7. Office location is 469 Second Avenue and time will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be light refreshments and Christmas gifts. Several items will be on sale. Jake Bapst and Ivan Tribe will be there with their new book “Beryl Halley Life and Follies of a Ziegfeld Girl” to sell and sign copies.

Monday, Dec. 9

GALLIPOLIS — DVA Dovel Myers Post #141, 5 p.m., meeting, post home on Liberty road. All members are urged to attend. AMVETS Post #23 will meet following the DVA meeting. All Members are urged to attend.

Thursday, Dec. 12

GALLIPOLIS — Local vendors, specialties, arts and crafts at PALS headquarters 6 to 9 p.m. at 614 Silver Bridge Plaza, Gallipolis. A gift-wrapping table will be available. For more information, call 740-446-3775.

Friday, Dec. 13

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities, public hearing to discuss the 2020 annual action plan 10 a.m., administrative offices located at 77 Mill Creek Road.

GALLIPOLIS — Regular monthly Board meeting of the O. O. McIntyre Park District, 11 a.m., in the Park Board Office at the Gallia County Courthouse, 18 Locust Street.

Saturday, Dec. 14

GALLIPOLIS — John Gee Black Historical Center will hold a Christmas program, 48 Pine Street, at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be held afterward.

Sunday, Dec. 15

ADDISON TOWNSHIP — Addison Freewill Baptist Church will hold its Christmas program at 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

GALLIPOLIS — American Legion Lafayette Post #27, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #27 will have a joint E-Board meeting at 5 p.m., at the post home on McCormick road. All E-Board members are urged to attend. The American Legion Lafayette Post #27 will meet following the E-board meeting. All members are urged to attend.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

GALLIPOLIS — The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m., at the post home on McCormick road. All Members are urged to attend.