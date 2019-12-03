Wroblewski to speak at Wreaths Across America ceremony

RIO GRANDE — Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949 recently announced that its Chapter President Ron Wroblewski has been asked to speak at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Tyn Rhos Cemetery in Rio Grande. The event will start at noon on Dec. 14. and is free to the public.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, supporters teach, honor and remember American veterans by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for freedom. There are millions of individual stories to tell.

Wroblewski is a Gallipolis resident born in Charleston, W.Va., graduated from Gallia Academy High School and is a Vietnam combat veteran having served as a field radio operator with the United States Marine Corps from mid 1963 to late 1969 (Vietnam 1965-1966). His service connected disability hasn’t diminished his love for America or his desire to continue to give back to his country, supporters say.

His most significant and most recent accomplishment is his successful project of having a U.S. Naval ship named in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient. Supporters say it took 18 years of dedication to get the Navy to name the ship.

Wroblewski is currently serving as the president of Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America and the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council.

He is past general chairman of the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement in Huntington, two-time past commander of VFW Post 1064, three-time past commandant of Huntington Detachment 340, Marine Corps League and an organizer of many events in Huntington and Charleston.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath in honor of or in memory of an American hero please contact Patty Filie at 740-645-9762.

Ron Wroblewski will serve as a keynote speaker for the Rio Grande Wreaths Across America program. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0290.jpg Ron Wroblewski will serve as a keynote speaker for the Rio Grande Wreaths Across America program. File photo