More than 1,000 wild turkeys harvested during Ohio’s fall season

OHIO — Ohio hunters checked 1,054 wild turkeys during the 2019 fall hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The 2019 fall wild turkey hunting season was open in 70 counties from Oct. 12-Dec.1. Ohio hunters took 1,131 wild turkeys during the 2018 fall season.

In Gallia County, 17 turkeys were harvested this year, down from 32 in 2018. Meigs County saw a slight increase with 20 turkeys harvested this year compared to 19 last year.

Wild turkeys were extirpated from Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern day wild turkey season opened in the spring of 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000. Fall turkey season first opened in 19 counties in 1996.

