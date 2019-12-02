Sheriff’s office investigates shooting

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff ‘s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at 10100 State Route 160 in Morgan Township, on Friday

Gallia Sheriff Champlin said that deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at a mobile home where Daniel W. Craycraft, of Vinton, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies along with EMS personnel provided medical treatment to Craycraft, who was eventually flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“From all of the evidence that we have gathered, this appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting,” said Champlin.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted deputies with processing the scene and the collection of evidence.

