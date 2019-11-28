Gallipolis in Lights shines

Wednesday evening a large crowd braved the winds to see Gallipolis in Lights illuminate City Park during its annual opening ceremony and park lighting. In addition to treating the crowd to fireworks sponsored by Holzer Health System, Ohio Valley Bank unveiled this new addition to the Christmas lights display, complete with electronic, elaborate tree trimming settings that seem to change by the second. GIL continues through the end of the year. Admission is free.

Beth Sergent | OVP