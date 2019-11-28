Recognition for ‘GIL’

GALLIPOLIS — Just in time for the holiday season, TourismOhio has launched the Holiday Lights Trail on Ohio.org/Holidays, featuring Gallipolis in Lights.

“The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is a fantastic way to help travelers find outstanding light displays and activities to enjoy with those who mean the most to them,” said Shari Rocchi, Gallipolis in Lights Committee member. “We are thrilled that Gallipolis in Lights is part of TourismOhio’s Holidays In Ohio campaign encouraging visitors to travel Ohio and sharing what makes our state special.”

Gallipolis is one of many distinctive light displays across the state where visitors can enjoy millions of twinkling holiday lights. Travelers can browse the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail online or download and print a map to share or take along in the car.

Located within roughly 600 miles of 60 percent of the U.S. population, Ohio receives an average of 20 million visits in November and December, many from people visiting Ohio for the holidays.

“The holidays are a popular time to visit Ohio, and millions of dazzling lights are a big part of the attraction” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “The Holiday Lights Trail and Holidays in Ohio web page are both designed to help Ohioans and visitors make new memories while experiencing Ohio’s seasonal attractions.”

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is a part of TourismOhio’s #HolidaysInOhio campaign, encouraging travelers and visitors to make new memories while experiencing Ohio’s seasonal attractions and events. Learn more about Ohio’s captivating lights displays, festive events, seasonal spirits and more provided on Ohio.org/Holidays.

For more travel inspiration, follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GallipolisInLights/ or you may contact the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau at (800) 765-6482 or info@visitgallia.com.

Information submitted by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau on behalf of TourismOhio.

Visitors to Gallipolis City Park on Wednesday night take in this year’s installment of Gallipolis in Lights. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Trees.jpg Visitors to Gallipolis City Park on Wednesday night take in this year’s installment of Gallipolis in Lights. Beth Sergent | OVP

Display named to Ohio holiday lights trail