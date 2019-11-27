Second graders ‘talk turkey’

VINTON — The big day has arrived and cooks across Gallia County are either hard at work or doing the dishes.

The main ingredient on many of their Thanksgiving Day menus is/was turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune once again asked second graders at Vinton Elementary School to provide their turkey recipes to our readers. In a two-part series which ends today in our Thanksgiving edition, these students give their best advice on how to make the perfect bird. Find all the recipes online at www.mydailytribune.com, in case you need them for next year.

Ms. Gilmore’s second grade class

There are many steps to preparing Thanksgiving turkey. You kill then you skin then you put it in the stuff then you eat it. I got it from killing. I cook it for 22 minutes. I feel great. Jeremiah

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it a farm. I cook it for I minutes. I feel I would catch a turkey. Lovell

There are many steps a preparing a thanksgiving turkey. First you got to catch the turkey I then kill it and cook it then eat it yummy. I got it from a farm. I cook it for 11 minutes. Jessica

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. You find a turkey in the woods. Then you shot it. Then you bring it home. Then you cook it. I got it! You go to the store to get the turkey cook it. When it’s done I put sauce on it then go to the table. Rile

There are many steps to preparing a thanksgiving turkey. First you go to your woods and catch a turkey. Then you put them in the oven. Addyson

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got a turkey I cook it for to eat. I fill it then eat it. Madalynn

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I catch a turkey and I bring it home. My dad and uncle take its head off and make a fire and get a bucket full of water and put it over the fire and we take the feathers off. I got it from my farm. I cook it for 2 hours. I feel great. James

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. You get a turkey and cook it and when it is done you put it on your plate then you taste it and it is very good. Grant

There are many steps to making a Thanksgiving turkey. You take the paper off of the turkey. I got it from the shop. I cook for 60 minutes. I feel great. Emmalee

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I put it in then I get it out. I got it at the market. I cook it for 10 minutes. I feel great! Keyan

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I get the turkey from the store and I cook it for 3 minutes. I feel great when I eat it. Ryker

You will have to have a turkey and you have to have this type of sweetening. You will have to shoot the turkey and you will have to cook the turkey then it will be done. Braylon

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. Get a pan and put the turkey on the pan and put the turkey in the oven. I got it from the store. I cook it for 350. I feel great. Bella

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got the turkey at the store and cooked it for 2 hours to cook it. I feed everyone and I like the turkey. Everyone liked the turkey and my friend was happy. Tyler

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First you will have to find a turkey. Then you will have to shoot it. You will have to cut the head off and pluck it. Then you will cook it. I got it in the woods and cook it for 40 to 50 minutes. I feel awesome about my turkey. Ruby

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from the store and I cook it for 16 minutes. I feel very very good. Madison

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I have to buy it. I have to bring it home. I have to cook it. I cook it for 25 minutes. I got it from Walmart then I take it out and eat it and I feel real good. Kole

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I cook it for an hour. I cook it for Mai Mai. I feel funny! Layne

There are many steps to preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First you shoot the turkey then you drag it home then you cut it up and you cook it and eat it. Lainey

Thanksgiving turkey. I go get my pappy and tell him if he can shoot me a turkey then I will put it in the oven and wait a little bit then I will get it out. Aubree

Mrs. Bickers’ second grade class

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I shot it in the head. It is 50 pounds! It will cook for 20 minutes. I eat it with Mrs.Bickers. I feel awesome. Landon

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from Wal-Mart. It is 30 pounds. I cook it for 37 minutes. I eat it with ham. I feel happy. Happy Thanksgiving! Aidan

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I shot it. It is 100,000,000,000 pounds. I cook it for 10 minutes. I eat mashed potatoes with it. I feel good. Jasmine

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it at Wal-Mart. It is 6 pounds. I cook it for 30 minutes. I eat it with mashed potatoes. I feel happy and good inside. Happy Thanksgiving. Bristol

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it at Wal-Mart. It is 50 pounds. I cook it for 5 minutes. I eat it with peas. I feel hangry. Tommy

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it at Walmart. It is 100,000,000 pounds. I cook it for 100 minutes. I eat with mashed potatoes. I feel happy. Emma

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I shot it. I is big. I cook it for one hour. I eat it with ham. I feel good. Clifford

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it at Save-A-Lot. It is good. I cook it for 30 minutes. I eat it with my family. I feel good. Mason

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from Wal-Mart. It is big. I cook it for 10 hours. I eat it with green beans. I feel happy happy. Preston

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from the store. It is 105 pounds. I cook it for 1 day. I eat it with jelly and mashed potatoes. I feel sleepy. Evelyn

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I shot it. It is 40 meters long. I cook it for 500,000,000,000 hours. I eat it at night. I feel good. Xavier

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from Wal-Mart. It is 10000 pounds. I cook it for 3 hours. I eat chicken. I feel mad. Jonathan

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I shot it. It is big. I cook it for one hour. I eat it with pizza. I feel good. Zackary

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from Wal-Mart. It is very big. I cook it for 1 minute. I eat it with pizza. I feel awesome. Ethan

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I shot it with my dad. It is 20 meters. I cook it for 60 minutes. I eat it with mashed potatoes. I feel great. Bella

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it at Wal-Mart. It is 5000,000,000 pounds. I cook it for 30 minutes. I eat it with bread. I feel hungry. Cooper

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it at Wal-Mart. I cook it for 30 minutes. I eat it with mac and cheese. I feel good. Rylee

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from Wal-Mart. It is 3 inches. I cook it for 2 minutes. I eat it with mashed potatoes. I feel good. Andrew

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I got it from the store. It is 14 meters. I cook it for 3 hours. I eat it with mashed potatoes. I feel happy. Chevy

